Park National Corp OH Decreases Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,217 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned about 1.00% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 94,725 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS remained flat at $41.06 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 108,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,653. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.