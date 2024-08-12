Park National Corp OH Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after buying an additional 1,972,304 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,629,000 after buying an additional 1,181,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,235,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The company has a market capitalization of $175.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

