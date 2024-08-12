Park National Corp OH Has $26.55 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,020,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $293.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 928,460 shares of company stock valued at $575,312,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

