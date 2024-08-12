Park National Corp OH Has $58.63 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 2.2% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $58,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,639. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average is $151.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

