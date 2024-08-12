Park National Corp OH Has $7.29 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 8,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 22.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,714. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.33.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.