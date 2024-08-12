Park National Corp OH Has $9.80 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 188.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 532.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $361.41. 808,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,130. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $369.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,707 shares of company stock worth $3,793,606 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.06.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

