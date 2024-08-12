Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 243,513 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,820,000 after buying an additional 2,829,178 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,134,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,705,348. The company has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

