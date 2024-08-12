Park National Corp OH Purchases 28,681 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned 0.55% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $23,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.36. The stock had a trading volume of 72,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,557. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.10. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.