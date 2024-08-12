Park National Corp OH Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH owned 0.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $41,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $4,068,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 106,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,824,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.64. 1,309,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,918. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,184 shares of company stock worth $14,719,573. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

