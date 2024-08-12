Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded up $9.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $551.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.04. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $404.72 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.79.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $18,702,605. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

