Park National Corp OH Sells 186 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AON were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,989,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.94. The stock had a trading volume of 806,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.47 and its 200 day moving average is $304.29. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $344.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

