Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $345.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,587. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

