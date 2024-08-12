Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Buys 1,670 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.05. 284,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,582. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $100.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

