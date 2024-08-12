Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 135.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 77,615 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,725,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,612,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 776.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 43,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $79.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2836 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

