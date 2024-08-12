Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.82. 369,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,225. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

