Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $6.70 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,745,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,653. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $82.91.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

