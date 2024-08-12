Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

