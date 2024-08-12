Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Purchases 253 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

VHT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.50. 89,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $278.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.05.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

