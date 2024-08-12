Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.3% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VDC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.84. 63,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,770. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $211.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.94 and its 200-day moving average is $202.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

