Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JBL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.02. 707,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.98. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.