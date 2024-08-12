Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $111.06 million and $2.79 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000883 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 110,881,559 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

