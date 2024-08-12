PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Short Interest Update

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PCS Edventures! Price Performance

Shares of PCSV remained flat at $0.29 on Monday. 60,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,402. PCS Edventures! has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Get PCS Edventures! alerts:

PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. PCS Edventures! had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 48.83%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures! Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures! and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.