Peoples Bank KS Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.3% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 126,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 21,393 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.46. 2,918,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,597. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.60 and its 200-day moving average is $271.42. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

