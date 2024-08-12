Peoples Bank KS Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $145.04. 8,438,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,913,021. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $267.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

