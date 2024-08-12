PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
