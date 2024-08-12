Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Down 76.9% in July

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Petro Matad Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRTDF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Monday. Petro Matad has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

