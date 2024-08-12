Piper Sandler Lowers United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Price Target to $19.00

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United Fire Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of UFCS opened at $18.93 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). United Fire Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $301.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.75%.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 449,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,463,584.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in United Fire Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

