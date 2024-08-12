Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pixelworks

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pixelworks

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,006.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.