Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Short Interest Update

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, an increase of 1,272.8% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 488,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Planet Image International Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of YIBO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. Planet Image International has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

Planet Image International Company Profile

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

