Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $10.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie lowered Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Playtika alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Playtika

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Playtika Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Playtika by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $9,327,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 362.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 225,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 176,913 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTK stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.