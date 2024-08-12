Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Up 275.0% in July

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Plus500 Price Performance

Shares of PLSQF stock remained flat at $24.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

