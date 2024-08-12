Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Up 275.0% in July

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Plus500 Price Performance
Shares of PLSQF stock remained flat at $24.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $24.00.
Plus500 Company Profile
