PodcastOne (PODC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect PodcastOne to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 108.47% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. On average, analysts expect PodcastOne to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PodcastOne Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of PODC stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. PodcastOne has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Insider Activity at PodcastOne

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director D Jonathan Merriman acquired 18,000 shares of PodcastOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $33,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,839 shares in the company, valued at $165,240.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 104,539 shares of company stock worth $186,406 over the last 90 days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on PodcastOne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

Featured Articles

