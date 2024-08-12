Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$43.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Pollard Banknote Trading Down 2.1 %
About Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
