Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.33.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.9 %

POWI stock opened at $60.36 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $59.63 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,424 shares of company stock worth $1,967,214. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

