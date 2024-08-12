Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Short Interest Update

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,700 shares, an increase of 1,489.6% from the July 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Primech Trading Down 12.6 %
Shares of PMEC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,781. Primech has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.
Primech Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Primech
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Primech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.