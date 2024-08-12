PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRCT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $61.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.00. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

