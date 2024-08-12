ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Up to $2.18

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.30. ProKidney shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 12,796 shares trading hands.

PROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $495.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProKidney news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,264,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,560,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,175,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $70,331.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,264,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 71,560,107 shares in the company, valued at $173,175,458.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProKidney in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ProKidney by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

