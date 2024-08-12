Prom Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $5.53 or 0.00009255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $100.89 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010806 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,238.37 or 0.97501215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.33857483 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,950,036.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.