Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Prudential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Prudential stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Prudential has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Prudential by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

