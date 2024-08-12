PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 421,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 469,370 shares.The stock last traded at $14.08 and had previously closed at $14.06.

Several brokerages have commented on PUBM. B. Riley lowered their target price on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lowered their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

PubMatic Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $699.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.44.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $468,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $468,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,324 shares of company stock worth $2,394,449. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 87,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 1,073.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

