Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Puma Stock Performance
PUMSY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.77. 45,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,961. Puma has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.
Puma Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Puma
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.