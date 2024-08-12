Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Puma Stock Performance

PUMSY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.77. 45,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,961. Puma has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

