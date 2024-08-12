PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. PureCycle Technologies traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 515,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,181,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.62.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
