QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QHSLab Stock Up 9.5 %

OTCMKTS USAQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. QHSLab has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

