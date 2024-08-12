QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QHSLab Stock Up 9.5 %
OTCMKTS USAQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. QHSLab has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
QHSLab Company Profile
