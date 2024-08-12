Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Position Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Qualys were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Stock Down 2.5 %

QLYS traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.81. 68,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,209. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.64 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

