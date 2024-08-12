QUASA Price Down 4.6% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. QUASA has a total market cap of $157,457.96 and $3,296.61 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010444 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,573.00 or 0.98546968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00195444 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,634.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

