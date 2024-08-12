QUASA Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. QUASA has a market cap of $155,888.39 and $1,466.13 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010863 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,626.79 or 0.98482323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012223 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00189624 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,295.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.