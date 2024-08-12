Raymond James Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $101.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $123.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,622,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.93 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

