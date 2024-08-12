RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $208,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,150,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,295,720.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 23,500 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $194,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,124,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,836,737.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $208,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,150,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,295,720.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 100,309 shares of company stock worth $824,351. 5.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,124,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 94,758 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 334,290 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 107.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 291,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 151,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RE/MAX by 17.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,979. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

