Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 558,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 977.5 days.

RCDTF stock remained flat at $52.25 during trading on Monday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $659.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

