Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $213,000.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $421,000.00.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %
NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.29 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Analysis on RXRX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,041,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,825,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What are earnings reports?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.