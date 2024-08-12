Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $213,000.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $421,000.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.29 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,041,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,825,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

